Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 injury report Week 3 - Thursday

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders have released the Thursday update to their respective injury reports. For the Dolphins, there were no changes, while the Raiders added a player and saw a improvement from another. Both teams will release their game-day statuses for players tomorrow.

For Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued to not practice following the ribs injury he sustained in the first quarter of last week’s loss. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out of this Sunday’s game, according to head coach Brian Flores.

Tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Jakeem Grant continued to be limited in practice as they deal with a knee and an ankle injury, respectively. Both players were also injured last week against the Bills, missing the end of the game due to the issues.

Defenisve end Emmanuel Ogbah (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), and wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) were all full participants in Thursday’s workout.

For the Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs continued to miss practice with an ankle injury. Also not practicing were guard Richie Incognito with a calf issue, safety Dallin Leavitt with a concussion, and safety Roderic Teamer with an ankle injury.

Three players were limited on Thursday for Las Vegas. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is working his way back from a concussion, defensive end Carl Nassib has a pectoral injury and a toe issue, and defensive tackle Darius Philon is dealing with a knee problem.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring issue, but was able to fully practice on Thursday. Safety Johnathan Abram was added to the injury report, albeit as a full participant in practice, with an Achilles injury. Also full participants were quarterback Derek Carr (ankle), fullback Alec Ingold (fibula), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (knee), and tackle Alex Leatherwood (back).

Miami and Las Vegas kickoff at 4:05pm ET on Sunday.