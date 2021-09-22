Dolphins vs Raiders 2021 Week 3 injury report - Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a 35-0 beatdown looking to right this ship this week. They are going into a tough situation, however, as they get ready to head west to face the Las Vegas Raiders without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. On Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores told the media Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play this weekend. He did not indicate how long the injury could keep Tagovailoa out of action, but in a year where the Dolphins were expected to fight for a playoff berth and see a step forward from their 2020 first-round pick, not having their quarterback is a serious situation.

Miami is otherwise fairly healthy heading into the game. Starting right tackle Jesse Davis missed the end of last week’s game with a knee injury and wide receiver Jakeem Grant sat for the end of the contest with an ankle injury. Both players were limited in practice on Wednesday for the Dolphins.

The team listed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who has a groin issue, wide receiver DeVante Parker with a shoulder problem, and wide receiver Preston Williams with his lingering foot injury on the injury report for Wednesday, but they were all full participants.

On the Raiders side of the Wednesday injury report, the list is a little longer. Former Dolphins guard Richie Incognito headlines the non-participants in practice as he continues to deal with a calf injury. Also not taking part in the workout were running back Josh Jacobs, ankle; safety Dallin Leavitt, concussion; and safety Roderic Teamer, ankle.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was limited as he looks to return from a concussion, while defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), and defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee) also missed at least a part of the workout.

Quarterback Derek Carr (ankle), fullback Alec Ingold (fibula), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (knee), and tackle Alex Leatherwood (back) were all full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

The Dolphins and Raiders kickoff from Las Vegas at 4:05pm ET Sunday.