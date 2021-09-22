Tua Tagovailoa out with fractured ribs

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media Wednesday morning and included an update on injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with the news not good. Flores stated that Miami’s 2020 first-round pick has been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 3 game at the Las Vegas Raiders after additional tests revealed Tagovailoa had sustained fractured ribs last week.

Tagovailoa was injured during the first quarter of Miami’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. On a fourth-down attempt, Tagovailoa looked to throw a pass, but was hit as he tried to deliver the ball. The hit and being driven into the ground clearly hurt the quarterback, who immediately grabbed his ribs with a grimace on his face. He initially tried to stand up, then fell back to the turf. After a few more moments, he again tried to get up, but to no avail. After a couple of minutes, trainers managed to help Tagovailoa to his feet, but he gingerly walked to the sideline where they placed him on a cart and took him back to the locker room.

After the game, initial reports indicated x-rays had come back negative, but the Dolphins were waiting for more tests on Monday. The reports of those tests stated there was no major structural damage for Tagovailoa, with the team and Tagovailoa working on a pain management and functionality plan. Now, it appears there actually is at least a fracture in Tagovailoa’s ribs. There is no indication on how much time Tagovailoa may miss.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to take the starter’s role in Tagovailoa’s absence. Reid Sinnett, on Miami’s practice squad, will likely be active on Sunday as the team’s backup quarterback.

Kickoff against the Raiders is at 4:05pm ET in Las Vegas.