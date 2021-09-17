Bills vs Dolphins 2021 injury report for Week 2: Will Fuller out, Star Lotulelei questionable

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller will be waiting at least another week to make his team debut as he has been ruled out Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, following a league suspension forced him to miss last week’s season opener. Officially listed as “Not injury related - personal matter” on the Friday injury report, Fuller was not with the team practicing on Thursday or Friday, though there is no indication as to what the issue is.

“He’s dealing with a personal issue,” head coach Brian Flores said on Frida. “I’ve had multiple conversations with him the last couple of days. He’s definitely dealing with a personal issue. I respect his privacy and I ask that everyone respects his privacy. We support Will and we’ll take it one day at a time.”

When asked if Fuller would be out for an extended period of time, Flores repeated that the team will take it “one day at a time,” but he did confirm Fuller will remain on the active roster for the team.

After Wednesday’s practice, Fuller met with the media and seemed excited to be getting back on the field and ready to make his first appearance in aqua and orange. “Just being back out there playing, helping the team win,” Fuller said of his excitement for Sunday. “That’s why I play the game. I like helping my team win. Whatever it takes for me to go out there and help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

He added later, “Like I keep saying, I’m just happy to be back playing football. I can’t wait for Sunday.”

The only other player listed on the Dolphins injury report for Sunday’s game is wide receiver Preston Williams, who is questionable to play. Williams missed last week’s game with continued rehab from the foot injury he sustained last season. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, then a full participant on Thursday. On Friday, he was again limited in the workout, and a knee issue was added to the injury report for him as well.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), defensive tackle John Jenkins (knee), wide reciever DeVante Parker (shoulder), linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) were all on the injury report in some capacity during the week, but all are expected to play on Sunday and were not given any designation.

The Bills side of the injury report indicated three questionable players: wide receiver Gabriel Davis with an ankle issue, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei with a calf injury, and, a new addition to the injury report, defensive end Efe Obada with a calf issue. Lotulelei was a full participant in Friday’s practice, while the other two were limited.

Buffalo also had defensive end Mario Addison (vet rest), wide receiver Cole Beasley (vet rest), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (vet rest), defensive end Jerry Hughes (vet rest), safety Micah Hyde (neck), wide receiver Isaiah McKinzie (shoulder), linebacker Matt Milano (ankle), and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot/vet rest) on the report during the week, but were removed with no designation for Sunday’s game.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1pm ET on Sunday.