Bills vs Dolphins 2021 injury report for Week 2

The NFL calendar for 2021 is already moving on to Week 2, with teams preparing to keep the winning momentum moving forward or bounce back after a disappointing start to the season. In South Florida, the two teams facing off cover both ends of that spectrum, with the hosting Miami Dolphins hoping to move to 2-0 on the season with two wins against divisional opponents. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, are looking to right the ship after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Both teams have a lot to play for, despite this only being Week 2 of the season. Both teams look to be fairly healthy early in the week. The Dolphins injury report for Wednesday included three players limited in practice, with tight end Adam Shaheen, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and wide receiver Preston Williams falling in that category. Shaheen returned to the team on Wednesday after a fight with the COVID-19 coronavirus, so limiting in his first practice back makes sense.

Williams has been dealing with a foot injury since November, an injury that required surgery. He did not play in last week’s game as the team looks to bring him slowly back from the injury.

Van Ginkel was not listed in last week’s and did not sustain an injury during the team’s win over the New England Patriots. He is listed as having a back problem, but it is early in the week so he could still be available come Sunday.

Miami also listed safety Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), defensive tackle John Jenkins (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), and linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee) on the injury report, but all four were full participants in practice. Fejedelem, Parker, and Roberts were all listed on the injury report all week last week as well, but all three played in Week 1.

The Bills listed defensive end Marino Addison, wide receiver Cole Beasley, and wide receiver Gabriel Davis as non-participants in practice, though Addison and Beasley were classified as “vet rest.” Davis is dealing with an ankle injury that could hold him out of this Sunday’s game.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and linebacker Matt Milano were all limited in Wednesday’s workout for Buffalo. Lotulelei is dealing with a calf issue, McKenzie has a shoulder problem, and Milano has an ankle injury.

Finally, the Bills listed wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders with a foot injury, but he was a full participant in the practice.

Buffalo and Miami kickoff at 1pm ET Sunday from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.