Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns requires surgery on wrist

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns has sustained a wrist injury and requires surgery, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is expected to be sidelined for three months with the injury. Miami added wide receiver Khalil McClain on Monday.

Hurns, a Miami native and University of Miami alumnus, joined Miami in 2019 on a one-year contract, then signed a two-year extension mid-season. He appeared in 14 games that year for the Dolphins, catching 32 passes for 416 yards with two touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dolphins are incredibly deep at wide receiver this year, though they have been dealing with several injuries early in training camp. DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Jaylen Waddle are expected to be the team’s top three receivers, with Albert Wilson and Preston Williams serving as potential fourth options or depth. Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins, Robert Foster, Lynn Bowden, and Malcolm Perry are all in a battle, along with Hurns prior to the injury, to round out the receiver depth chart.

Miami could keep Hurns on the roster throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason, then place him on injured reserve once the regular season rules take effect. Prior to then, if Hurns is added to injured reserve, his season would be over. If they wait, the Dolphins could stash Hurns on IR while he continues to rehab his wrist, then have the ability to activate him back to the roster once he is fully healthy.