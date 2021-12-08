Dolphins injury updates: Brian Flores gives brief update on Lindsay, Brown, Fuller

The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of their bye week, meaning it is a week of rest and recovery for the players, and a week with minimal updates for the team. Head coach Brian Flores met with the media on Wednesday ahead of a walkthrough for the team, though he was not in depth in his discussion. The Dolphins are not required to provide an injury report this week, though of course some key players are still a focal point for the media.

Wide receiver Will Fuller and running back Malcolm Brown are both on the injured reserve list, but have been there long enough that they are eligible to return to the active roster should they be healthy. Neither player appears to be ready to return, with multiple fractures in Fuller’s hand slowing him down while Brown has been dealing with a quadriceps injury.

“No, they won’t be part of the walkthrough today,” Flores replied when asked about them. The fact that they are not taking part in the workout - even if it is just a walkthrough - does not signal confidence that they are close to returning. Players can return to practice without being removed from the injured reserve list, with teams having three weeks from the first practice to decide if they are going to activate the player or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Maybe the Dolphins just do not want to burn a week of potential practice for the players during the bye week, when they are not expected to be doing a lot of intense practicing. If they were close to getting back to game action, it would be nice to see them taking part in the workouts this week, getting them back into rhythm.

Running back Phillip Lindsay made his Dolphins debut in Week 12, serving as the number two running back just four days after Miami claimed him off waivers. He missed the team’s Week 13 game, however, with an ankle injury. Asked about the running back’s status, Flores explained, “He’ll be part of the walkthrough and we’ll see how he feels next week.”

Taking it as a walkthrough during the bye week, it is good to see Lindsay at least taking part. It would be nice to see Fuller and Brown returning to practice, but for now it appears they are still shelved with their respective injuries.