Giants vs. Dolpins 2021 Week 13 injury report

Miami Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay made his team debut last week after being in Miami for just four days. Claimed off waivers, Lindsay arrived in Miami and immediately started working to learn the playbook and his responsibilities, leading to 12 carries for 42 yards. It was an impressive week for Lindsay, who perfectly complimented starting running back Myles Gaskin.

Heading into the team’s Week 13 contest against the New York Giants, it does not look like Miami will have that compliment for Gaskin. According to the team’s injury report on Friday, Lindsay it is doubtful for Sunday’s game as he deals with an ankle injury. Lindsay was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday, while being listed as a non-participant on Thursday. Miami estimated Thursday’s practice participation after they held a walkthrough.

Also doubtful for Sunday are tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring). Both players were inactive for last week’s game with their injuries.

Safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hip) were both listed as questionable, though they both are expected to play.

“I’m preparing to play Sunday,” Jones told the media after Friday’s practice. “I’ve been going through practice, preparing and keeping my same routine that I’ve always had each week.” He also said the issue is more his elbow than his ankle.

“I think both guys will be okay,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said when asked about Phillips and guard Robert Hunt, who was limited in practice earlier in the week with a back injury, but fully participated on Friday and was not listed on the final injury report. “Yeah, I think both guys will be okay.”

“Today will tell us a lot about both guys,” Flores said of wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter. Both players are on injured reserve but have returned to practice and could be activated. “I think they’re moving in the right direction but just want to see how today goes. They both practiced at a decent clip. There’s some soreness and things like that after that, so we’ve got to see how today goes.”

Center Greg Mancz, also on injured reserve, has returned to practice along with Parker and Deiter. The Dolphins could look to activate any or all of the three players before Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Will Fuller, who has multiple features in his finger, and running back Malcolm Brown, with a quadriceps injury, are both still on injured reserve and will not return for this week’s game. Flores has said they are trying to get back this season, but he did not want to discuss their progress until after the Giants game. Miami has their bye week in Week 14.

Hunt and safety Jevon Holland (ankle) were removed form the injury report after being full participants in Friday’s practice. Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (glute) and Preston Williams (knee) were both removed after Thursday’s walk-through, while tackle Jesse Davis, cornerback Xavien Howard, and cornerback Byron Jones were all removed from the report after a veteran rest day on Wednesday.

For the Giants, the team ruled linebacker Trent Harris (ankle), defensive back Adoree Jackson (quadriceps), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), and quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) were all ruled out of the game. Earlier in the week, it was reported Mike Glennon was expected to start in place of Jones, with Friday’s injury report the final confirmation.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney were both listed as doubtful with a quadriceps injury, while Toney has an additional issue with his oblique.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), wide receiver John Ross (illness/quadriceps), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), and tackle Nate Solder (elbow) were all listed as questionable. Solder was a Friday addition to the injury report after not participating in the day’s practice.

The Giants and Dolphins kick off at 1pm ET on Sunday from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.