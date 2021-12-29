Dolphins vs Titans 2021 Week 17: Injury report and COVID-19 list moves for both teams on Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans have started their respective preparations for their Week 17 showdown in Nashville. Both teams have activated players from their reserve/COVID-19 lists, while also issuing their first injury report for the week.

For the visiting Dolphins, the injury report was short, with just tackle Jesse Davis, running back Phillip Lindsay, and tight end Adam Shaheen listed. The Dolphins held a walkthrough on Wednesday, estimating the participation for every player if it had been a full practice, with all three players assessed as full participants. Lindsay is dealing with an ankle injury, while Davis and Shaheen both have knee issues.

On the COVID-19 front, Miami activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, and linebacker Duke Riley from the reserve list. They added center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad/COVID-19 list. The moves come a day after the Dolphins added defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones, and wide receiver Preston Williams to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Tuesday roster moves also included guard Durval Queiroz Neto being added to the practice squad/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and running back Jordan Scarlett being placed on the practice squad/injured list.

Including the moves this week, Miami currently has wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr. (injured reserve), Butler, wide receiver Allen Hurns (injured reserve), Jenkins, Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, Williams, and wide receiver Albert Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Queiroz and Pulley on the practice squad version of the list.

The injury report for the Titans included offensive lineman Corey Levin who did not practice on Wednesday with an illness. Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, dealing with a toe issue; cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, with an ankle problem; and outside linebacker Harold Landry, with a hamstring injury, were all limited on Wednesday. Full participants in the practice despite issues were tackle Taylor Lewan, back; linebacker David Long, hamstring; and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, knee.

Lewan was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, while Long returned to practice after injuring his hamstring back in Week 9.

Tennessee’s reserve/COVID-19 list includes defensive lineman Denico Autry, linebacker Jayon Brown, guard Nate Davis, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, cornerback Caleb Farley, wide receiver Julio Jones, tackle Kendall Lamm, cornerback Buster Skrine, wide receiver and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. They also have cornerback Briean Boddy-Clahoun and wide receiver Cody Hollister on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

The NFL and NFL Players Association updated their COVID-19 protocols this week, allowing players, regardless of vaccination status, to return as quickly as five days after a positive test for the virus. Players must have no symptoms, including being at least 24-hour without a fever and without any fever-reducing medications, and be cleared by doctors, as well as be in compliance with local requirements. Teams still are not allowed to hold an indoor meeting unless they are in a practice bubble with social distancing, must enforce mask-wearing indoors, must limit weight room activities to 15 players at a time, and players are not allowed to eat together.

The Dolphins and Titans kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.