Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 injury report

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints have released their final injury reports for their Week 16 Monday Night Football meeting. While both teams have had short practice reports throughout the week, and that translates to short injury updates today, it is not the injury report but the reserve/COVID-19 list that will likely have the biggest impact on the game.

The Dolphins side of the injury report is empty. Throughout the week, tackle Jesse Davis, safety Brandon Jones, running back Phillip Lindsay, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and cornerback Trill Williams were all listed on the practice reports, but all of them were removed on Saturday, indicating they will all be available on Monday night. Wide receiver Albert Wilson was not at practice on Thursday due to a personal matter, but he returned to the team on Friday and was removed from the listing.

The COVID-19 list for the Dolphins remains tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, center Greg Mancz, and linebacker Duke Riley. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., is also on the list, but he was placed on injured reserve in the preseason and is not available to play this year.

For the Saints, the injury report is similarly short, though they did include three players after Saturday’s practice. Tackle Terron Armstead is dealing with a knee issue, defensive end Marcus Davenport has been dealing with a shoulder injury and added a knee problem on Saturday, and wide receiver Tre-Quan Smith has a shoulder issue. All three were listed as questionable. Safety Marcus Williams was listed on the practice reports during the week with a shoulder issue, but was not included in the game status updates.

New Orleans’ COVID-19 list is long, however. Guard James Carpenter, linebacker Demario Davis, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, defensive back J.T. Gray, quarterback Taysom Hill, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tight end Juwan Johnson, tackle Jordan Mills, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, quarterback Trevor Siemian, tight end Adam Trautman, and running back Dwayne Washington are all on the list and not expected to be available on Monday.