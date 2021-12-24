Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 Monday Night Football injury report and COVID list update- Friday

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints face off on Monday night to close out the Week 16 schedule. With the additional day to their scheduled games, the teams release their respective injury reports a day later this week. We will not have the final “out,” “doubtful,” and “questionable” status for the players until Saturday, but things are looking good for both teams - if you ignore the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins had full participation from all available players on Friday. That included improvement from running back Phillip Lindsay and tight end Adam Shaheen, who were both limited in Thursday’s estimated injury report. Lindsay is dealing with an ankle issue while Shaheen has a knee injury. Four other players remained on the injury report for Miami, despite being full participants on both Thursday and Friday: tackle Jesse Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (elbow), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (neck), and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring).

The Dolphins removed wide receiver Albert Wilson from the report after he missed Thursday’s walkthrough due to a personal matter.

Miami’s reserve/COVID-19 list includes tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, center Greg Mancz, and linebacker Duke Riley. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., is also on the list, but he was placed on injured reserve in the preseason and is not available to play this year. Miami removed practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks from the list on Friday.

The team also announced they were elevating practice squad wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and center Cameron Tom from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Monday’s game. Miami also signed center Spencer Pulley to the practice squad; Pulley is a six-year veteran of the league, appearing in 49 career games, including 26 starts, with the San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants.

The injury report for the Saints is similarly short - though their COVID-19 issues only continue to worsen. On the injury front, tackle Terron Armstead missed both Thursday and Friday practices with a knee injury, while defensive end Marcus Davenport and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith were limited both days and safety Marcus Williams was a full participant Thursday and Friday. Davenport, Smith, and Williams are all dealing with shoulder issues.

On Friday’s transaction report from the NFL, the Saints added linebacker Demario Davis, defensive back J.T. Gray, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and running back Dwayne Washington to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those four join 11 players already on the list: guard James Carpenter, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, quarterback Taysom Hill, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tight end Juwan Johnson, tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, quarterback Trevor Siemian, and tight end Adam Trautman.