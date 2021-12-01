Giants vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 13: Injury report Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Giants on Sunday. Both teams are coming off wins last week, with the Giants improving to 4-7 on the year, while Miami, winning their fourth-straight game, moved to 5-7 for the season. Which club will continue the positive trend in Week 13?

In preparation for the game, both teams have released their first injury reports of the week. The Dolphins had two players not participate in the practice, though only cornerback Trill Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, was for an injury. Tackle Jesse Davis sat out the practice for veteran rest.

Also getting some veteran rest were cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both of whom were listed as limited. Guard Robert Hunt, with a back injury; safety Brandon Jones, dealing with ankle and elbow issues; running back Phillip Lindsay, with an ankle problem; linebacker Jaelan Phillips, with a hip injury; and tight end Adam Shaheen, with a knee issue were all also limited in Wednesday’s workout.

Safety Jevon Holland (ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (glute), and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) were all listed on the report but were full participants in the practice.

The Giants, who estimated their practice report after holding a walkthrough on Wednesday, included eight players who would not have participated in a full workout. Linebacker Trent Harris was a non-participant with an ankle injury. Also sitting out were fullback Cullen Gillaspia has a calf injury, defensive back Adoree Jackson with a quadriceps issue, wide receiver John Ross with an illness, tight end Kyle Rudolph with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard with a quadriceps problem. Finally, the non-participants list included tight end Kaden Smith with a knee issue and wide receiver Kadarius Toney with oblique and quadriceps problems.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones was limited with a neck injury, but a report on Tuesday indicated he would likely not play this weekend. Mike Glennon is expected to start in Jones’ place.