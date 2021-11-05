Dolphins place DeVante Parker on injured reserve; WR suffered hamstring injury setback

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday the team placed wide receiver DeVante Parker on injured reserve. Parker played 63 snaps last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, catching eight passes for 85 yards. It was Parker’s first game since the team’s Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Parker missed those games due to the hamstring, while he has also been dealing with a shoulder issue for most of the season.

Now, it appears the hamstring issue has come back and Miami will be without Parker for at least the next three weeks. According to Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who spoke with the media on Friday ahead of the team’s practice, the initial expectation was Parker would be listed as doubtful for the team’s upcoming game against the Houston Texans. Parker was limited for both the Wednesday and Thursday practices, but it now appears the team realized the injury was more serious than just a one-week issue and will shut down Parker for at least the next three games.

Parker has 25 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown on the season.

The Dolphins have not announced a corresponding roster move to fill Parker’s spot.