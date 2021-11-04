Texans vs Dolphins 2021 Week 9 injury report

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans will face off this weekend in a contest featuring the last two teams in the AFC to have only one win on the year. This is not exactly a high-profile game for the weekend, but it could be a game that allows one of the teams to finally right their ship and at least turn into a competitive club for the remainder of the season.

Both teams updated their injury reports on Thursday, with the final injury report scheduled for Friday. The Dolphins had no changes from their initial report on Wednesday. Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs/left finger) were all limited for Thursday’s practice. Tagovailoa’s finger injury is on this throwing hand, so how he progresses on Friday and into the weekend will be something to watch.

Center Greg Mancz (groin) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle) fully participated in the workout.

The Houston side of the report did have a series of updates. Linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion) had been limited on Wednesday, but did not participate in Thursday’s practice. Tight end Brevin Jordan was added to the injury report and was limited with an ankle injury. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was limited with an illness after not practicing on Wednesday. Running back Rex Burkhead (hip) and wide receiver Chris Conley (calf) both went from limited on Wednesday to full practice participants on Thursday.

The team removed wide receiver Danny Amendola and wide receiver Brandon Cooks from the injury report after they did not practice on Wednesday for non-injury reasons.

Tight end Phararoah Brown (thigh), linebacker Chrisian Kirksey (thumb), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) all remained out of practice on Thursday, while defensive lineman Jacob Martin (knee) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (ankle) were both still limited in the workout.

The Dolphins and Texans kick off at 1pm ET on Sunday.