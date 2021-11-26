Panthers vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 12 injury report: Miami rules out three players

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are closing in on a Sunday afternoon Week 12 showdown in South Florida. As both teams get ready for the game, they have released their updated injury reports, with Miami ruling out three players for the contest.

Earlier on Friday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had indicated tight end Adam Shaheen would be out, leading to an opportunity for rookie tight end Hunter Long to see some playing time after being inactive the last five weeks and in eight of the team’s 11 contests this season. Shaheen is dealing with a knee injury. Joining Shaheen as players missing the game are cornerback Trill Williams, who has a hamstring issue, and defensive back Elijah Campbell, who has toe and knee problems.

Miami listed safety Brandon Jones as questionable for the game as he deals with ankle and elbow injuries.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), safety Jevon Holland (knee/ankle), guard Robert Jones (wrist), linebacker Elandon Roberts (hip), safety Eric Rowe (hip), defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (quadriceps), and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) were all full participants in Friday’s practice for the Dolphins and were not included in the injury designations for the game.

Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones were both given some rest on Wednesday, but had no other injury issues and were not included in the report the rest of the week.

The Panthers’ injury report was much shorter, with guard John Miller the only player with a designation for the game; he was listed as doubtful with an ankle issue after not practicing on Thursday or Friday. (Carolina’s Friday practice was a walkthrough and the participation listed was an estimation; Miami’s Thursday practice was a walkthrough.)

Guard Dennis Daley (glute), safety Myles Hartsifled (wrist), and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (knee) were all full participants on Friday and were not included in the injury designations.

The Dolphins and Panthers kickoff at 1pm ET on Sunday from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium

