Dolphins vs Jets 2021 Week 11 injury report: Wilson doubtful, Wilkins questionable

The injury report for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets Week 11 showdown is fairly short for a game so late in the season. The Dolphins side of the report only listed two players, while the Jets side included three players. No one was ruled out for the contest.

The Dolphins included linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins on their report. Van Ginkel has been dealing with a back injury that had him limited in practice all week, while Wilkins has a quad injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, then had him return on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday’s report.

Miami removed linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee), defensive back Elijah Campell (toe), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), guard Robert Jones (wrist), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left finger) from the injury report. They were all full participants in Friday’s practice.

For the Jets, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was listed as doubtful with a knee injury that kept him limited in practice all week. The Jets are expected to start Joe Flacco at quarterback, even if Wilson is available for the game. Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd has been limited in practice all week with a knee injury, while offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has also been limited throughout the week as he deals with a toe issue. Both players are questionable for Sunday.

Defensive lineman Shaq Lawson did not practice on Friday as the Jets gave him a rest day.

Miami and the Jets kickoff on Sunday at 1pm ET.