Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11 injury report Thursday: Christian Wilkins returns to practice

The Miami Dolphins, who held a walkthrough on Thursday instead of a full practice, received good news. After missing practice on Wednesday with a quad injury, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins returned to the field on Thursday, albeit on a limited basis. It would appear Wilkins is working his way into position to be able to play in this weekend’s game against the New York Jets.

Miami also saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upgraded from limited in Wednesday’s practice to a full participant on Thursday. Tagovailoa, who did not start the last two weeks but replaced Jacoby Brissett in the second half of last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, has been battling through a broken middle finger on his left (throwing) hand. He did hit it on a helmet during last week’s game, but seems set to return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

The third change on Miami’s injury report for Thursday was defensive back Elijah Campbell who is dealing with a toe injury. Like Wilkins, Campbell improved from a non-participant on Wednesday to limited participation on Thursday.

Miami also had tight end Adam Shaheen removed from the injury report. He had been a full participant on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, but it appears to have stopped bothering him and he is no longer listed on the report.

Safety Brandon Jones and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel remained limited in Thursday’s practice. Jones has an ankle injury while Van Ginkel has a back issue.

Linebacker Jerome Baker’s knee issue, Brissett’s knee, and guard Robert Jones’ wrist problem all keep them on the injury report, but they all remained full participants in practice.

There were no changes to the Jets’ injury report, with defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, and quarterback Zach Wilson all limited in Thursday’s practice. Shepherd and Wilson are both dealing with knee injuries while Vera-Tucker has a toe issue.

The Dolphins and Jets kickoff at 1pm ET on Sunday.