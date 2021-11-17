Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11 injury report: Christian Wilkins does not practice, Tua Tagovailoa limited for Miami

The Miami Dolphins will likely be facing quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday when they kickoff against the New York Jets it was reported early on Wednesday. Flacco will be the third different starter New York has had this season, with four quarterbacks, including Flacco, having already made appearances on the year. Rookie Zach Wilson has struggled in his assimilation to the NFL game while also dealing with a knee injury.

According to Wednesday’s injury report, Wilson was limited in practice for the Jets. Also limited were defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd with a knee issue and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker with a toe injury.

The Dolphins side of the injury report had two players not participate in Wednesday’s practice: defensive back Elijah Campbell with a toe injury and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with a quad injury. Campbell was inactive last week with the toe injury. The severity of Wilkins’ injury is not yet known.

Safety Brandon Jones, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were all limited in Wednesday’s practice. Jones is battling an ankle that had him limited for much of last week’s practice schedule as well, but he was a full participant in the Wednesday workout and then played every snap in Thursday’s game. This could be a similar situation where the team keeps him limited early in the week in practice to make sure he is available for the game on Sunday.

Tagovailoa has a broken middle finger on his throwing hand, an injury which cost him starts in each of the last two games for the team, but he did come in during the second half of last week’s game and played well. He is expected to start this week unless he suffers a setback - like hitting the finger on a helmet as he did during Thursday’s game.

Van Ginkel was not on the injury report last week and the severity of his injury is not known. The linebacker played 92 percent of the snaps last week for Miami - trailing only Jerome Baker (100 percent) among linebackers - and has played 64 percent of the snaps this season.

Miami listed Baker (knee), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee), guard Robert Jones (wrist), and tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) on the injury report, but they were all full participants in the practice.