Ravens vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 10 Thursday Night Football injury report

Will the Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa be available for the team during their Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens? After the quarterback missed the team’s Week 9 win over the Houston Texans, the broken finger that sidelined him continues to impact his ability to grip and throw a football. The Dolphins officially listed him as questionable for tonight’s game, with the expectation that his ability to start will likely be a game-time decision.

If Tagovailoa cannot play, Jacoby Brissett will start for the fifth time this season. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores seemed optimistic earlier in the week when discussing Tagovailoa. “He threw [Monday],” Flores said. “Looked good. He’s making some progress. Still somewhat limited. We’re just going to take it day-to-day and see how he looks today, tomorrow and probably take it right up to the day of the game.”

He was then asked if Tagovailoa is progressing from the injury to his throwing hand and the coach replied, “Yes. He’s definitely making progress. Look, he’s got a fracture in the finger and there’s definitely discomfort. It’s getting better. The swelling is down. It’s getting better and progress from last week but there’s still some limitations for sure.”

The Dolphins also listed defensive back Elijah Campbell as questionable for Thursday night with a toe injury.

The Ravens side of the injury report was longer, with offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and running back Latavius Murray both listed as doubtful with ankle injuries. The team had three payers listed as questionable for the game including nose tackle Brandon Williams with a shoulder injury, tight end Nick Boyle with a knee issue, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins dealing with a thigh problem.

The Ravens and Dolphins kickoff at 8:20pm ET Thursday night from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.