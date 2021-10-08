Dolphins vs Buccaneers 2021 Week 5 injury report: Gronk out, Parker questionable

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are into their final preparations for Sunday’s intra-state matchup. As the Dolphins head northeast to visit the defending Super Bowl champions, they will do it with nearly a full compliment of players available. While injured reserve players like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Will Fuller will not be available, Miami only had one player listed on the injury report for Friday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker, who was limited in practice all week due to shoulder and hamstring problems, was made questionable for Sunday’s game. The rest of Miami’s injury reports from throughout the week included cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), cornerback Byron Jones (quadriceps/ankle), center Greg Mancz (neck), and tight end Adam Shaheen (neck) all appear to be cleared for the game.

The Dolphins are also hopeful defensive tackle Raekwon Davis will be cleared from the injured reserve list prior to the game, allowing him to return to the defensive line rotation and solidify the middle of the line of scrimmage for Miami. “Yeah, I mean if all things go well today, I expect him to be up on Sunday,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said of Davis before Friday’s practice.

The Buccaneers will be without three players, headlined by tight end Rob Gronkowski. Similar to the injury Tagovailoa sustained in Week 2, Gronkowski suffered fractured ribs in Week 3, forcing him to miss last week’s game and now this week’s contest as well. The Patriots did not place the tight end on injured reserve, hoping he will be able to return prior to the three-week unavailable stint an IR designation would require. In three games this season, Gronkowski has 16 receptions for 184 yards (11.5 yards per reception) with four touchdowns.

Also ruled out for the Buccaneers were defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor, who has a calf issue, and safety Antoine Winfield, who is dealing with a concussion. Tampa Bay listed running back Giovani Bernard (knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) as questionable for the game.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), wide receiver Chris Godwin (thumb), and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (rest) were all listed on the injury report during the week, but are expected to be available for Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers kickoff from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 1pm ET.