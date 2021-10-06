Dolphins at Buccaneers 2021 Week 5 injury report

The Miami Dolphins head to Tampa this weekend to face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will feel somewhat familiar for the Dolphins, who will be facing their former AFC East division rival, quarterback Tom Brady, while looking to bounce back from a rough start to the season. Both teams have started their preparations for this weekend’s contest, though both teams are seeing starters deal with injuries.

The Dolphins placed wide receiver Will Fuller on injured reserve on Wednesday, sidelining him for at least three weeks with a broken finger. The team also saw starting cornerback Byron Jones miss Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a quadriceps injury as well as an Achilles issue.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, while tight end Adam Shaheen was likewise limited with a neck injury. Miami listed cornerback Xavien Howard, with a shoulder issue, and safety Brandon Jones, dealing with an ankle problem, on the injury report, though both players were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

On the Tampa Bay side of the injury report, four players were unable to practice: cornerback Carlton Davis with a quadriceps injury, tight end Rob Gronkowski with a ribs issue, defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor with a calf problem, and safety Antoine Winfield with a concussion. They also had running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Jamel Dean, both with knee issues, limited for the workout, as was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who is dealing with shoulder and hand issues.

Wide receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin were both on the injury report, dealing with knee and thumb injuries respectively, though they were full participants.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers kickoff at 1pm ET on Sunday.