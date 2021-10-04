Will Fuller injury update: Receiver expected to miss ‘few weeks’

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V is expected to ‘miss a few weeks’ after sustaining a broken finger, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Fuller was injured attempting to catch a low pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the first half against the Indianpolis Colts. He walked off the field and straight to the locker room. The Dolphins officially ruled out a return shortly after the injury.

Fuller caught one pass for six yards on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It was only his second game with the Dolphins after signing as a free agent this spring. He was suspended for the first contest of the year, the final game of a six-game suspension handed down to him last season, then missed Week 2 dealing with a personal matter. He caught three passes for 20 yards in the Dolphin’s Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins wide receiver group is headlined by DeVante Parker and rookie Jaylen Waddle, with Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant likely to see more shares of the playing time with Fuller out. The team could also look to Preston Williams, who has been inactive at times this year, to fill in on gameday.

Tight end Mike Gesicki should also see an increased workload with Fuller out.