Dolphins vs Bills 2021 Week 8 inactive players: Miami without Baker

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting middle linebacker Jerome Baker as they face the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. As the team released their inactive list, Baker’s name joined the expected list of players not suiting up for the game. Baker injured his knee during last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and, while it is not believed to be a serious injury, it will now force him to sit for at least a week.

Miami also listed cornerback Trill Williams, wide receiver Preston Williams, safety Sheldrick Redwine, offensive lineman Greg Little, tight end Hunter Long, and defensive tackle John Jenkins as inactive. Preston Williams and Redwine did not travel to Buffalo with the club. Little, Long, and Trill Williams have spent much of the season inactive each week, while Jenkins has seen his playing time dramatically cut following the return of Raekwon Davis from injured reserve.

The Bills listed running back Matt Breida, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, offensive lineman Spencer Brown, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Efe Obada, and defensive end Bookie Basham as inactive. Breida continues to see his name on the inactive list, falling down the depth chart behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, while Zimmer, Brown, Knox, and Basham have been dealing with injuries this week.