Colts vs Dolphins 2021 Week 4 inactive players lists

The Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are into the final preparations for their Week 4 showdown at 1pm ET today. Both teams have released their respective inactive players lists, with the biggest news coming from who is not on the Colts’ list. Quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) and running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) were both listed as questionable on the final injury report for Indianapolis on Friday, but both would seem to be available for today’s contest.

There were not a lot of surprises on the Colts’ inactives list, where defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), tackle Branden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) had all been ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Also inactive are quarterback Jacob Eason, another sign that Wentz is ready to play, and defensive end Antwuan Woods. The Colts also ruled out guard Quenton Nelson on Friday, but then added him to the injured reserve list, sidelining him for at least three games.

The Dolphins’ inactive list features the normal collection of players who will not dress. Cornerback Trill Williams and tackle Greg Little have been inactive each week this year, while wide receiver Preston Williams and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene have each been active for just one hame this season. Rookie tight end Hunter Long was active in Weeks 1 and 3, but was inactive for Week 2 and now again this week.

Miami’s biggest change comes at center, where Greg Mancz has been active each week but has yet to play a snap this season. Now, he will serve as the starting center after Michael Deiter was placed on injured reserve.

Miami and Indianapolis kickoff at 1pm ET from the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.