Dolphins vs Bills 2021 Week 8 injury report update for Thursday

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are getting closer and closer to their second meeting in the 2021 season. Scheduled to kickoff at 1pm ET on Sunday, this game follows up the teams’ Week 2 meeting, when Buffalo beat Miami 35-0. Both teams held full practices on Thursday, and they both updated their respective injury reports.

For Miami, who had projected their initial injury report on Wednesday after the team held a walkthrough instead of a true practice, there were a couple of changes. Linebackers Jaelan Phillips, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and Elandon Roberts, who has a shoulder issue, were both listed as limited on Wednesday, but were full participants in Thursday’s practice. The rest of Miami’s injury report had linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder / groin), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (knee / ankle), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles / groin), center Greg Mancz (groin), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder / hamstring) all listed as limited.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ribs), and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) remain on the injury report, but have been full participants throughout the week thus far.

Buffalo had to players added to the injury report, both of whom did not practice on Thursday. Defensive end Boogie Basham missed the workout due to an illness, while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was given a veterans rest day. Tight end Dawson Knox continues to miss practice while he deals with a hand injury. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot) was a limited participant.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley, who was given a veteran rest day on Wednesday, was removed from the injury report on Thursday.