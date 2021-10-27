Dolphins vs. Bills 2021 Week 8 injury report - Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their second showdown against the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 season. The first game, in Miami, did not go well for the Dolphins, who were dismantle and decimated by the Bills to the tune of a 35-0 loss. As they prepare for the second half of the annual home-and-home series, Miami is dealing with numerous injuries to key players.

Wednesday’s practice was a walkthrough for Miami, meaning the injury report released is a proximation of what would have happened should they have held a full practice. On the day, Miami listed linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder / groin), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (knee / ankle), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles / groin), center Greg Mancz (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder / hamstring), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle), and linebacker Elandon Roberts (shoulder) as limited.

Baker was injured during Miami’s Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Igbinoghene, Mancz, and Parker were all inactive last week due to their injuries. Phillips played, but was limited to just 15 snaps, his lowest total of the year.

Miami also listed quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), as well as defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ribs), on the injury report, but they were projected to be full participants.

The Bills side of the injury report is much shorter, with just four players on the list. Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) and tight end Dawson Knox (hand) both did not practice on Wednesday due to their injuries. Wide receiver Cole Beasley also did not participate in the workout, but he was out for a veteran rest day. Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was limited in the practice with a foot injury.

The Dolphins and Bills kickoff on Sunday at 1pm ET.