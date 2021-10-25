Dolphins sending Jason McCourty, Malcolm Brown to IR

The Miami Dolphins will place two key members of the team on injured reserve Monday. Head coach Brian Flores announced during his Monday press conference that defensive back Jason McCourty and running back Malcolm Brown are both headed to IR, keeping either player from playing for at least the next three weeks. Brown sustained a quadriceps injury five snaps into Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. McCourty sustained a foot injury late in the game.

Earlier in the day, reports indicated the Dolphins were signing safety Sheldrick Redwine from the Carolina Panthers practice squad. The move makes sense given McCourty’s injury. The Dolphins once seemingly deep secondary has suddenly become fairly thin as injuries continue to decimate the unit.

Redwine was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, playing for them through the 2020 season. He was waived by the Browns at the end of the preseason this year, signing a week later with the New York Jets initially on their active roster then moving down to the practice squad. After being released two weeks ago, he signed with the Panthers. He has appeared in 29 games in his career, including two with the Jets this year, with eight starts with Cleveland. He has 75 career tackles with a half-sack, three passes defensed, and an interception.

Flores also mentioned center Michael Deiter and wide receiver Will Fuller, both of whom are on injured reserve but could be activated whenever they are healthy. Flores indicated neither player is yet ready to return.