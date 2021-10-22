Falcons vs Dolphins 2021: Week 7 final injury report

The Miami Dolphins are in their final preparations for a Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons in a game where they will be looking to end a five-game losing streak. In those preparations, the team has issued their final injury report of the week, with everyone potentially available for the game.

Throughout the week, the Dolphins have had 12 players listed as limited during practices, with a 13th player added on Friday. However, six of those players were cleared from the injury report and will be available. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed three weeks with broken ribs before returning last week; quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is dealing with a hamstring injury; running back Malcolm Brown, with a ribs issue, defensive tackle John Jenkins, who has knee issues; and safety Brandon Jones, who is dealing with ankle issues, were all limited throughout the week but cleared for Sunday.

Also cleared were guard Austin Jackson, who improved from limited on Wednesday and Thursday to being a full participant in Friday’s practice, with a shoulder issue, along with linebacker Elandon Roberts, with a throat injury, and tight end Adam Shaheen, with a knee issue. Roberts and Shaheen were full participants in practice all week.

Cornerback Xavien Howard continues to be hampered by shoulder and groin issues, was listed as questionable for the game. Cornerback Byron Jones, who has Anchilles and groin injuries, was also questionable. Wide receivers DeVante Parker, with shoulder and hamstring issues, and Preston Williams, with a groin problem, were also listed as questionable. All four players missed last week’s game. Center Greg Mancz, who is dealing with a groin issue, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who has an ankle problem, were also listed as questionable.

Howard, Jones, Parker, Williams, Mancz, and Phillips were all limited throughout the week’s practices.

Joining the injury list on Friday was cornerback Noah Igbinoghene who sustained a knee issue and was limited in the day’s practice. Igbinoghene was listed as questionable for Sunday. The Dolphins cornerback depth gets really thin if Howard, Jones, and Igbinoghene all wind up inactive for the game.

The Falcons listed outside linebacker Dante Fowler, Jr., as out for the game as he continues to deal with a knee injury. He did not practice during the week. Cornerback Avery Williams, who was limited all week with a hamstring issue, was listed as doubtful. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who was a full participant in Thursday and Friday practices after missing Wednesday with an illness, was cleared for the game.

Kickoff for the Dolphins and Falcons is at 1pm ET Sunday from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.