Falcons vs Dolphins 2021: Week 7 injury report Thursday update lists Tua, Howard limited

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons have updated their 2021 NFL Week 7 injury report following their respective Thursday practices - though there was not a lot of “updating” required. The Dolphins did not have a change from Wednesday’s initial report, while the Falcons saw one player return to practice.

For Miami, 12 players remain listed as limited. Reports from the opening of practice indicated everyone on the roster was present and dressed for the workout, and that everyone seemed to be moving fairly well, but reporters are not allowed to view the entire practice and the “limited” tag is applied to anyone who participates in the practice but does not complete every rep they would complete if they were fully healthy. There is no way to know if “limited” means the player missed one rep or if it means the missed all but one rep. It could be anywhere in between.

The good news, though, is that, if everyone is dressing for the Dolphins on Thursday, the majority of them should be available come Sunday’s game. Of course, Friday’s injury report will give us a better understanding of who may or may not play on Sunday.

Miami limited list of players includes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who continues to rehab his fractured ribs, as well as cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both of whom missed last week’s game, with shoulder and groin issues for Howard and Anchilles and groin injuries for Jones. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is dealing with a hamstring problem, running back Malcolm Brown has a injury to his ribs, guard Austin Jackson is dealing with a shoulder issue, defensive tackle John Jenkins who has a problem with his knees, safety Brandon Jones has an ankle injury, center Greg Mancz has a groin issue, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips is dealing with an ankle problem.

Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Pretson Williams, are also on the limited list after both players missed last week’s game. Parker has a shoulder and a hamstring injury while Williams is dealing with a groin problem.

The Dolphins also have linebacker Elandon Roberts on the injury list with a throat issue. He was a full participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. Also fully participating in both practice is tight end Adam Shaheen, who has a knee issue.

The Falcons continue to have outside linebacker Dante Fowler, Jr., on the sidelines as a non-participant due to a knee injury. Cornerback Avery Williams was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday as he deals with a hamstring issue.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned to practice on Thursday for Atlanta after missing Wednesday with an illness.

Miami hosts the Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1pm ET.