Falcons vs Dolphins 2021: Week 7 initial injury report

The Miami Dolphins have returned from London with yet another loss on their 2021 record, having dropped to 1-5 thanks to a last-second, game-winning field goal by the Jacksonville Jaguars. With oh so many questions still unanswered about this edition of the Dolphins franchise, the team is back in Miami preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins elected to not have a bye week after the London trip this season, instead looking for a late season break. As such, they return to South Florida and immediately have to begin preparations for Atlanta’s visit. Those preparations include a walkthrough on Wednesday, likely trying to give the team a little more rest after all the travel to and from the United Kingdom. Miami estimated their initial injury report for the week in an attempt to project any limitations players would have had if it were a full workout.

The team came up with 12 players who would have been limited. Maybe a break after the game in England would have been beneficial given how banged up the Dolphins seem to be. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was in the limited group as he continues to recover from the broken ribs he sustained in Week 2. Also limited were cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, both of whom missed last week’s game; Howard has shoulder and groin issues while Jones has Anchilles and groin injuries.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett was limited with a hamstring problem, while running back Malcolm Brown was also on the list with an issue with his ribs. Guard Austin Jackson was also limited as he deals with a shoulder issue, along with defensive tackle John Jenkins who has problems with his knees, safety Brandon Jones has an ankle injury, center Greg Mancz has a groin issue, and linebacker Jaelan Phillips is dealing with an ankle problem. Also on the injury report as limited were wide receivers DeVante Parker and Pretson Williams, both of whom missed last week’s game; Parker is dealing with injuries to his shoulder and a hamstring, while Williams has a groin issue.

Miami listed linebacker Elandon Roberts, with a throat problem, and tight end Adam Shaheen, with a knee issue, on the report, but estimated them as full participants.

The Falcons side of the injury report was much shorter. Outside linebacker Dante Fowler, Jr., did not practice on Wednesday with a knee injury, while safety Jaylinn Hawkins was also a non-participant as he deals with an illness. Cornerback Avery Williams was limited in practice with a hamstring issues.

Miami and Atlanta kickoff at 1pm ET on Sunday.