Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021 Week 6: DeVante Parker, Xavien Howard, Myles Jack ruled out of London game

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars head into Sunday’s matchup in London down some of their key members. On Friday, Miami ruled wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Xavien Howard out of the game, while the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same with linebacker Myles Jack and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. Jack and Coward did not travel with the team to London.

Parker missed last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury to go along with the shoulder issue that has been bothering him all season. The hamstring will now force him to miss a second-straight game. Howard tried to play through a groin injury last week, but was clearly a step slow and will now sit out this week’s contest. He is also dealing with a shoulder issue.

Miami listed four players as questionable for Sunday, including quarterback Jacoby Brissett healing with a hamstring injury sustained against the Buccaneers. Also questionable are cornerback Byron Jones with problems with his Achilles and groin, tight end Adam Shaheen with a knee issue, and wide receiver Preston Williams with a groin injury. Miami’s wide receivers group, with Parker out, Williams potentially missing the game, the recent trade of Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears, and William Fuller on injured reserve for at least another week, are heading into this game fairly thin at the position. The only active roster players not listed on the injury report for the Dolphins at wide receiver are Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, and Mack Hollins. The team could look to elevate Isaiah Ford, Kirk Merritt, and the newly signed Travis Fulgham from the practice squad for depth.

Safety Brandon Jones was a full participant in practice all week despite an ankle issue and was removed from the injury report on Friday.

Miami is expected to remove quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the injured reserve list prior to Sunday’s game, allowing him to return to the team and his starter’s role on the offense.

Jacksonville listed cornerback Tyson Campbell and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris as questionable for the contest. Campbell has a toe injury while Robertson-Harris is dealing with an ankle problem.

The Jaguars pulled several players off the final injury report. Linebacker Dakota Allen has a shoulder issue but was a full participant in practice all week. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch was limited in the Wednesday and Thursday workouts with a groin issue, but was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis was given a rest day on Thursday while wide receiver Marvin Jones, Jr., missed Wednesday’s practice with a personal issue. Defensive end and outside linebacker Lerentee McCray was a full participant all week despite a hamstring injury and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to being a full participant in practice on Friday as he deals with a groin injury.

The Dolphins and Jaguars kickoff on Sunday at 9:30am ET from London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.