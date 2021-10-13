Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021 Week 6 injury report for Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, the second-straight week in which they are facing another team from within Florida. Of course, this edition of a intra-state contest is not being played in Florida as the two teams head to London to play in the NFL’s International Series. Both teams need to use this game as a chance to right the ship after poor starts to their respective seasons.

The Dolphins could be seeing some positive news in terms of injuries this week as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been designated for return from the injured reserve list, allowing him to start practicing with the team again. Depending on how those practices go, Miami could activate him for Sunday’s game which would be the first game action for Miami’s 2020 first-round pick since he fractured ribs early in Week 2.

Everything is not perfect for the Dolphins, however, as starting cornerback Xavien Howard and starting wide receiver DeVante Parker both did not practice on Wednesday. Howard is dealing with a shoulder and groin issue, while Parker, who did not play in last week’s game, continues to be hampered by shoulder and hamstring issues.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has been starting in place of Tagovailoa the last three weeks, was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring issue. Also limited for the Dolphins were cornerback Byron Jones who has an Achilles injury and tight end Adam Shaheen with a knee problem. Safety Brandon Jones was on the injury report with an ankle issue, but was listed as a full participant on the injury report.

The Jaguars saw linebacker Myles Jack and wide receiver Marvin Jones, Jr., both not participate in practice on Wednesday, Jack with a back injury and Jones for a personal issue. Limited participants for Jacksonville included offensive lineman Ben Bartch with a groin issue, cornerback Tyson Campbell with a toe problem, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris with an ankle injury, and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley with a groin issue.

Jacksonville’s full participants on Wednesday were linebacker Dakota Allen with a shoulder problem and defensive end Lerentee McCray with a hamstring issue.

The Dolphins and Jaguars kickoff at 9:30am ET on Sunday.