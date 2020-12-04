Tua Tagovailoa expected to be game-time decision for Dolphins vs Bengals

The NFL’s Week 13 schedule appeared to have the first career meeting between the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals, who used the first overall pick to address their franchise quarterback need, will be without Joe Burrow after the rookie tore his ACL and MCL two weeks ago. The Miami Dolphins, who selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick, could be without their rookie for the second-straight week as he battles a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

While it is definite Burrow will not be on the field, it appears the Dolphins are not yet sure if Tagovailoa or veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will be under center. “He was limited at practice,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday. “I’m sure you guys saw that on the injury report. We’ll take it one day at a time. Both quarterbacks practiced yesterday. We’ll just take it one day at a time. We’ll see how he progresses through the week and make the decision come Sunday.”

Tagovailoa did some initial warmups prior to last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, including throwing a few passes in the tunnel under the stadium, but never dressed for the game. It sounds like the same could happen this week, with the rookie starting to warm up to see if the thumb, which he jammed into a helmet during practice leading into Week 12, will allow him to properly grip the football.