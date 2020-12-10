Chiefs vs. Dolphins injury report: Tyreek Hill upgraded on Kansas City listing

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs face off in a contest of potential playoff teams when they take the field this Sunday. The Chiefs are locked into the postseason, but are still fighting to claim the top seed in the tournament and, with it, the only bye for the playoffs. The Dolphins are currently in the sixth-seeded position which would claim the second of three Wildcard berths this year.

Both teams are coming into this game looking to continue winning streaks, the Chiefs at seven-straight games, while the Dolphins have won their last two contests. Both teams released their updated injury reports for Thursday, with the Chiefs getting some good news during practice.

A day after missing the Chiefs’ workout on Wednesday due to an illness, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to return and be a full participant. Hill provides another dynamic to an already explosive offense for the Chiefs, and his being in the lineup keeps Kansas City the high-scoring offensive juggernaut they are. It means Miami will have to find a way to contain him on Sunday.

Also upgraded to a full participant in practice after missing Wednesday with an illness was offensive lineman Yasir Durant. The only player who was unable to practice on Thursday for Kansas City was linebacker Damien Wilson, who is rehabbing a knee injury. The team listed cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoulder), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (ankle), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (hip), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), linebacker Willie Gay (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), offensive lineman Martina Rankin (knee), center Austin Reiter (knee), and offensive lineman Mike Remmers (neck/rib) all as full participants in both Wednesday and Thursday practices.

The Dolphins did not see any changes in practice status from Wednesday to Thursday. Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), guard Ereck Flores (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) were all non-participants in practice. The limited participants included safety Kavon Frazier with shoulder and ankle issues, running back Myles Gaskin with a knee injury, wide receiver Jakeem Grant with a back issue, cornerback Xavien Howard with a shoulder issue, guard Solomon Kindley with a foot injury, wide receiver Malcolm Perry with a chest issue, tight end Adam Shaheen with a foot injury, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a left (throwing) thumb injury, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with wrist and ankle issues, and running back DeAndre Washington with a hamstring problem.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson was a full participant with a shoulder issue.

Miami and Kansas City kickoff at 1pm ET Sunday.