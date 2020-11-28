Dolphins downgrade Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful vs Jets; Reid Sinnett elevated

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured in practice when his throwing hand hit a helmet. Jamming his left thumb, the rookie was limited throughout the rest of the week, with the team listing him as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the New York Jets. On Saturday, the Dolphins updated their injury report, downgrading Tagovailoa to doubtful for the contest.

Ryan Fitzpatrick appears in line to start for the seventh time this season. Fitzpatrick, who started the first six games before Miami moved to Tagovailoa after their bye week, has thrown for 1,652 yards on a 69.8 percent completion rate with ten touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The team also announced they elevated practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett, making him eligible to play in tomorrow’s game. The Dolphins seem to be accepting that they will not have Tagovailoa, the fifth-overall pick in this year’s Draft, against the Jets.

Miami also visited with Jake Rudock, a free agent quarterback who has bounced off-and-one the Dolphins roster/practice squad the over the past year, on Friday. If Tagovailoa’s injury could cause him to miss multiple games, the Dolphins could look to add Rudock back to the practice squad or active roster to provide additional depth. Rudock would need five days of COVID-19 testing before he would be able to join the team in practices or for a game.