Dolphins vs Jets injury report: Tua Tagovailoa, Sam Darnold updates

The Miami Dolphins have listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa questionable for this weekend’s game against the New York Jets. Tagovailoa jammed his left thumb on a helmet during practice this week, leading to limited workouts as he rehabs his throwing hand. If Tagovailoa is unable to play, Ryan Fitzpatrick would start in his place.

The Dolphins will definitely be without starting guard Solomon Kindley and running back Salvon Ahmed for Sunday’s game. Kindley has a foot injury that will sideline him. Ahmed started for the Dolphins the last two weeks as the replacemet for the injured Myles Gaskin, but is now dealing with a shoulder inury. Ahmed has 40 carries for 166 yards with a touchdown this season, all in the last three weeks.

It is not all bad news for Miami, however, as the team activated starting guard Jesse Davis and starting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins also saw Gaskin return to practice after a three-week stint on injured reserve dealing with a knee injury. All three players could be available on Sunday, though the team has not officially removed Gaskin from injured reserve yet.

The Jets also will see the return of a starter this week as it appears quarterback Sam Darnold will return to the field. The team has been starting Joe Flacco the past two weeks, as well as two weeks earlier in the season including the first matchup between Miami and New York, as Darnold recovers from a shoulder injury. Darnold has thrown for 1,045 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in six games played this year.

The rest of Miami’s injury report included wide reeciver Jakeem Grant, who was added to the report on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He was limited on both Thursday and Friday, with the team listing him as questionable for the game. The team listed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, safety Kavin Frazier, defensive end Shaq Lawson, cornerback Jamal Perry, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy throughout the the week, but were not listed on the final listing.

The Jets have not released their injury report. We will update once it is available.