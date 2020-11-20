Dolphins vs Broncos injury report: Drew Lock, Kyle Van Noy upgraded on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins are looking fairly healthy heading into this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. While there are still plenty of players who are listed on the injured reserve or reserve/COVID-19 lists, the players who are currently active and available to practice are, for the most part, practicing fully. Only two players were listed as limited on Thursday’s injury report, guard Solomon Kindley and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Kindley is dealing with a foot injury and was limited on Wednesday as well. The good news for Miami is Van Noy, who has a hip issue, was upgraded to limited from a non-participant in Wednesday’s workout.

Miami continues to list running back Matt Breida (hamstring), safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), cornerback Jamal Perry (cornerback), tight end Durham Smythe (knee), and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (foot) as full participants in practice.

On the Broncos side of Thursday’s injury report, linebacker Joe Jones continues to not practice as he deals with a calf injury. Denver saw quarterback Drew Lock (ribs), tight end Noah Fant (ribs), and tackle Jake Rodgers (shoulder) return to practice on a limited basis after not working out on Wednesday. Lock’s availability for Sunday is still in question, with the team likely turning to Brett Rypien if Lock is unable to play.

Also limited in practice for the Broncos were tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip), and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle).

Thursday’s practice for Denver included full participation from linebacker Josey Jewell (quadriceps) and safety Trey Marshall (elbow) after they were both limited on Wednesday. The team also saw tackle Demar Dotson continue to fully practice despite hand and groin issues.

Both teams will update their injury reports again on Friday, adding game statuses for each player.