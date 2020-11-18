Dolphins vs. Broncos injury report Wednesday: Kyle Van Noy, Drew Lock do not practice

Prior to last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, there were concerns about linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s availability after he landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Dolphins were able to activate Van Noy and he played on Sunday, but now he could find himself unavilable for this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos due to a hip injury.

“Van Noy got dinged up in the game,” head coach Brian Flores said of the linebacker’s injury. “He’s received treatment and just taking it one day at a time, trying to rehab and get back as quickly as he can.”

The injury occured near the mid-point of the second quarter against the Chargers, when Van Noy tackled running back Kalen Ballage. Van Noy missed the rest of the quarter, but returned to the game after halftime. He was the only Dolphins player to not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Also on Miami’s side of the Week 11 injury report was guard Solomon Kindley, who was limited with a foot injury. The team also listed running back Matt Breida, dealing with a hamstring injury; safety Kavin Frazier, recovering from a shoulder issue; cornerback Byron Jones, with an Achilles issue; defensive end Shaq Lawson, with a shoulder injury; cornerback Jamal Perry, with a foot issue; tight end Durham Smythe, with a foot injury; and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with a foot issue, on the injury report, all listed as full participants for Wednesday.

The Broncos have their own injury issue that could impact the game. Starting quarterback Drew Lock missed practice with a ribs injury. While he has not completely been ruled out of the game, it appears Brett Rypien could start on Sunday. Also not practicing on Wednesday were tight end Noah Fant, also with a ribs issue, and tackle Jake Rodgers, with a shoulder issue

Denver had several players participate in Wednesday’s workout on a limited basis. Offenisve takle Calvin Anderson (ankle), cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), linebacker Josey Jewell (quadriceps), and safety Trey Marshall (elbow) were all in the category indicating they missed at least one drill during the workout.

Offensive tackle Demar Dotson (groin/hand) was listed on Denver’s injury report as a full participant on Wednesday.