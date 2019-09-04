Ravens at Dolphins Week 1 injury report - Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins are a few days away from opening their 2019 regular season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams are preparing for their Week 1 game, with practices on Wednesday and the league-mandated injury report that comes with that workout.

For the Dolphins, one player, linebacker Trent Harris (foot), was unable to practice Wednesday. Cornerback Johnson Bademosi (hip), guard Danny Isidora (hamstring), defensive tackle John Jenkins (ill), safety Bobby McCain (shoulder), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip) were all limited on the day.

The NFL defines limited as held out of any portion of a full practice. Whether it is the player was able to conduct stretching and individual work, but could not do any team work, or if the player simply missed one drill, all of those players would be considered limited in practice.

Defensive end Charles Harris was a full participant in practice, but is listed as having a wrist issue.

The Baltimore Ravens’ injury report only listed cornerback Brandon Carr, who was limited in practice with a hip injury.

The Dolphins and Ravens will kickoff at 1pm ET Sunday.