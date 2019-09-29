Chargers at Dolphins: Inactive players include key players for both teams

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers will both be shorthanded on Sunday when they face off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. With a little over an hour until today’s kickoff, both teams have released their inactive players list, with key contributors from both teams on the list.

For the Dolphins, the list includes wide receiver Albert Wilson, wide receiver Allen Hurns, safety Bobby McCain, cornerback Jomal Wiltz, running back Myles Gaskin, center/guard Keaton Sutherland, and guard/tackle Jesse Davis. Davis was injured last week after starting the first three games as the team’s left tackle, while McCain made the move this offseason from cornerback to be the team’s starting free safety. Wilson was hoping to return to the team this week after being injured in Week 1, but will now have two more weeks of rehab before Miami’s Week 6 game. The Dolphins’ bye week is next week.

The good news for the Dolphins is the return of safety Reshad Jones, who should be starting after missing the last two games due to injury.

On the Chargers’ side of the inactives list, quarterback Easton Stick, kicker Michael Badgley, wide receiver Travis Benjamin, running back Justin Jackson, wide receiver Mike Williams, tight end Hunter Henry, and tight end Virgil Green were all included. With Benjamin, Williams, Henry, and Green on the inactive list, the Chargers will be without four of their top seven receiving options so far this year. Keenan Allen, by far the most targeted receiver with the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns for the team will now be asked to be the primary offensive weapon for the Chargers, while the Dolphins will counter with cornerback Xavien Howard, who struggled last week but will look to return to Pro Bowl form this week.

Los Angeles kept running back Melvin Gordon, who returned from a holdout this week, active, but he is expected to see limited playing time and is considered an emergency option for the team.

Kickoff is at 1pm ET today.