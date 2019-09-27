Chargers at Dolphins: Miami rules out Allen Hurns, Jomal Wiltz in Week 4 injury report

The Miami Dolphins have ruled wide receiver Allen Hurns and cornerback Jomal Wiltz out of Sunday’s Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurns sustained a concussion last week against the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, and did not practice all week. Wiltz, who also was unable to practice during the week, is dealing with a groin issue.

There is good news for the Dolphins, however, as safety Reshad Jones and wide receiver Albert Wilson both returned to practice this week after missing the last two games. Jones has been dealing with an ankle injury while Wilson has a hip and a calf issue. Both players were limited in practices all week and are listed as questionable for Sunday, with both players seeming to believe they will be on the field.

Also questionable for the Dolphins are guard/tackle Jesse Davis, who has an elbow injury that cause him to leave last week’s game; linebacker Trent Harris, who has a foot issue; and safety Bobby McCain, who is dealing with both a hamstring problem and a shoulder injury. Davis and Harris were both limited all week, while McCain sat out Wednesday’s practice before returning to limited duty on Thursday and Friday.

The Chargers have ruled out tight end Virgil Green (groin), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), wide receiver Mike Williams (back), running back Justin Jackson (calf), and kicker Michael Badgley (right groin). Wide receiver Travis Benjamin (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday, while cornerback Casey Hayward (back) and linebacker Drue Tranquill are questionable.