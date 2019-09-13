Reshad Jones, Albert Wilson ruled out vs. Patriots; Davenport to IR

The Miami Dolphins have ruled safety Reshad Jones and wide receiver Albert Wilson out of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Jones, the team’s starting strong safety, is dealing with an ankle injury. Wilson, who did not start last week but caught two passes for 13 yards on four targets, has calf and hip issues. Neither player partcipated in any practices during the week.

Also on Miami’s injury report Friday, the team’s questionable list included defensive end Charles Harris, who was a full participant in practice all week despite a wrist issue; linebacker Trent Harris, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before being limited on Friday with a foot injury; center Daniel Kilgore, whose shoulder saw him added to the injury report on Friday, though he is listed as full participant in practice; and safety Bobby McCain, who is dealing with a shoulder isye and was limited in practice all week.

The Patriots listed running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring), tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) as questionable for the game. All three players were listed as limited participants in practice all week.

Miami also placed right tackle Julién Davenport on injured reserve on Friday. The move comes after Davenport had his knee hyper-extended and his tibia fracture. He joined the Dolphins on September 1 in a trade from the Houston Texans. He started for Miami in Week 1, with the team now required to find a new starting right tackle.