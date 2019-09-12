Reshad Jones, Albert Wilson do not practice Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have released their first injury reports for the Week 2 meeting between the two AFC East rivals. The Dolphins, coming off a 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, are looking to bounce back, but now face the defending Super Bowl champions. It is not ging to be an easy week for the South Florida club, and they are going to need their roster at full strength if the are going to have a chance on Sunday.

On Wednesday’s injury report, however, the team was without some of their starters and key contributors. Safety Reshad Jones did not practice due to an ankle injury, while wide receiver Albert Wilson was out with his calf issues and linebacker Trent Harris missed the workout with a foot injury. Safety Bobby McCain was limited on the day with a shoulder issue while defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter was limited with an ankle injury. Defensive end Charles Harris (wrist) and safety Walt AIkens (shoulder) were both listed on the injury report, but were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

On the Patriots’ side of the report, running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring), tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) were all limited.

The Dolphins and Patriots kick off at 1pm ET on Sunday in the first of two meetings this season.