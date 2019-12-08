UPDATE: DeVante Parker out concussion; Albert Wilson out too

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has left the team’s game against the New York Jets as he is being evaluated for a concussion. He is officially questionable to return and has been taken into the locker room for further evaluation.

Parker came into Sunday’s game with a career high 854 receiving yards on 53 receptions an a career high six touchdowns. He set new career highs last week with 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has proven to be a favorite target for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and has become the focal point of the Miami offense the last few weeks.

He has two receptions for 28 yards on the day, with the concussion coming on a 21-yard pass from Fitzpatrick along the sideline.

Without Parker, Miami’s offense will rely on Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins at receiver, along with Mike Gesicki at tight end.

Update: The Dolphins have ruled Parker out for the remainder of the game.

Update 2: Albert Wilson has also now been ruled out with a concussion. Wilson left the field just prior to halftime.

Check back for updates once more is known about Parker’s status.