Dolphins at Jets: Taco Charlton, Shaq Calhoun, Le’Veon Bell inactive

The Miami Dolpins have declared starting defensive end Taco Charlton and starting guard Shaq Calhoun inactive for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The team listed no one on this week’s injury report, so the move to have both of them inactive is a surprise.

Charlton leads the Dolphins with five sacks this week. He has had an elbow injury this season, but it was not believed to be an issue heading into today’s game. He has 20 tackles with two forced fumbles this year, joining the Dolpins after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. Miami will rely on Charles Harris, Vince Biegel, Avery Moss, and Andrew Van Ginkel to provide pass rush against Sam Darnold and the Jets today.

Calhoun has appeared in eight games this season after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State. He has started four times this year, including the last two weeks.

Along with Charlton and Calhoun, the Dolphins listed cornerback Linden Stephens, center/guard Evan Brown, wide receier Trevor Davis, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and linebacker Trent Harris as inactive.

The Jets side of the inactive list starts with running back Le’Veon Bell, who was downgraded to out on Saturday with an illness. The Jets are also listing cornerback Arthur Maulet, safety Jamal Adams, cornerback Brian Poole, linebacker Paul Worrilow, safety Matthias Farley, and tackle Chuma Edoga inactive.

Kickoff is at 1pm ET today.