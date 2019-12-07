Dolphins at Jets injury report: Week 14 has no Miami players listed

The NFL calendar has reached Week 14, with the MIami Dolphins scheduled to visit the New York Jets. While the Dolphins have dealt with injuries all season and have a well stacked injured reserve list at this point of the year, the team listed no one on their final injury report for the week.

In fact, only one player, wide receiver Allen Hurns, was even listed as limited in Friday’s practice. Hurns, who is dealing with an ankle injury, had been a full participant the rest of the week, with the team likely limiting him as a precaution ahead of the game

The Jets, meanwhile, ruled cornerback Brian Poole out of Sunday’s game as he continues to deal with a concussion. The team listed safety Jamal Adam (ankle), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), safety Matthian Farley (rib/ankle), and cornerback Art Maulet (calf) as doubtful for Sunday.

New York’s questionable list included defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankles), running back Le’Veon Bell (illness), cornerback Maurce Canady (illness/quad), tight end Ryan Griffin (illness), defensie lineman Steve McLendon (knee/hip), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), and linebacker Paul Worrilow (quad).

Miami and New York kickoff at 1pm ET Sunday.