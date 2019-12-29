Dolphins at Patriots injury report for season finale

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots finish the 2019 NFL regular season with an AFC East showdown. Both teams head into the game with several players listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but only the Dolphins have listed a player as “out” of the game.

Miami will be without cornerback Jomal Wiltz, who has a shoulder injury that prevented him from practicing all week. The injury to Wiltz continues a trend from throughout the season for Miami, with the defensive secondary injury-plagued all year.

The Dolphins listed linebacker Vince Biegel (elbow), defensive end Taco Charlton (ankle), wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle/neck), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ankle/thumb), and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (ankle) as questionable for the weekend. They were all limited in all three practice reports this week.

Miami also reported tight end Clive Walford did not travel with the team and ruled him out for the game. The move was not injurt related.

On the Patriots’ side of the report, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (groin), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (illness), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin), and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) were all listed as questionable.

New England added running back Sony Michel to the injury report on Saturday, listing him as questionable with an illness.

The Dolphins and Patriots kickoff at 1pm ET today from New Englan’s Gillette Stadium.