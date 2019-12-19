Xavien Howard undergoes knee surgery, no timetable for return

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard underwent knee surgery recently, the player and team confirmed on Thursday. Howard was placed on injured reserve back in October with the knee injury, which at the time was described as “not an ACL or MCL” issue.

Howard posted a picture of his left knee in a brace on Thursday to his Instagram account. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly, Howard had his knee scoped to remove scar tissue from a previous surgery.

“He had surgery on his knee,” head coach Brian Flores replied when asked about Howard on Thursday. “I’m not going to go into details on exactly what type of surgery he had, but he had surgery on his knee as you can see.”

Flores would not commit to Howard being available for the start of the team’s offseason training program in April. He explained, “It’s very early in the process. We’re still – he just recently had surgery so he’s going through the recovery process. It’s way too early. It’s a couple of days in. We’ve got to get him in here and get him rehabbed. We’ll see how it goes.”

Flores added, “I don’t like to go into detail about specific injuries and what happened, so I’ll just stay away from that one. He had surgery. He’s recovering. Surgery went well and he’s recovering. He’s going to do everything possible to get himself back and ready to go as quickly as possible.”

Howard signed a contract extension in May. The new deal keeps Howard with Miami through the 2024 season, paying him $75.25 million with $27.18 million in fully guaranteed money. He was selected to the 2018-2019 Pro Bowl after leading the NFL in interceptions last year. He has played in 35 games in his career, starting 34 times, with 123 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 31 passes defensed, and 11 interceptions after being selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.