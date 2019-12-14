Update: DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson clear concussion protocol, should be available at Giants

The Miami Dolphins received some good news on Saturday, as number one receiver DeVante Parker cleared the concussion protocol, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. Parker was injured during the team’s loss to the New York Jets last week when he caught a pass on the sideline in the first half and, as he was tackled, his head hit the field. He immediately left the game and did not return.

Parker signed a four-year contract extension this week, keeping him with the Dolphins through the 2023 season. Miami’s first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Parker has set career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns this season, and should surpass receptions this week. He has 55 catches for 882 yards and six scores on the year, moving his career totals to 218 receptions for 3,099 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 16.0 yards per reception this season is ahead of his career 14.2 yards average.

Parker returning should give quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick his favorite target and return an important dynamic to the offense. Parker was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Friday.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson also sustained a concussion during last week’s game, but no report has been released on if he has cleared the concussion protocol as well.

UPDATE: The Dolphins have announced both Parker and Wilson have cleared the concussion protocol. They have been removed from the team’s injury report.