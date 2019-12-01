Eagles at Dolphins inactive players list: Jordan Howard headlines list of players not available in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are about 90 minutes from kickoff, with both teams releasing their inactive players list for today’s game, presented by Pepsi. The list is headlined by Eagles running back Jordan Howard, who was downgraded to out on Saturday with a shoulder injury. Miles Sanders is expected to see the bulk of the carries in Howard’s absence, but it could also lead to additional touches for former Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi, who returns to Miami for the fist time since being traded to Philadelphia during the 2017 season.

Ajayi is playing in just his second game of the season after signing back with the Eagles two weeks ago. He entered this offseason as a free agent, but had also torn his ACL during the 2018 season and was rehabbing until returning to the Eagles.

Along with Howard, the Eagles have quarterback Nate Sudfeld, cornerback Sidney Jones, defenisve end Shareef Miller, center/guard Nate Herbig, guard/tackle Matt Pryor, and defensive end Daeshon Hall.

Philadelphia will have tight end Zach Ertz available, despite having been questionable on the final injury report.

Miami’s inactive list includes safety Steven Parker, cornerback Ken Crawley, defenisve tackle Gerald Willis, center/guard Chris Reed, tackle Isaiah Prince, center/guard Keaton Sutherland, and linebacker Trent Harris. The Dolphins will have wide receiver Isaiah Ford and safety Montre Hartage, both who were promoted from the practice squad, active for the game, as well as wide receiver Albert Wilson, who was injured last week.